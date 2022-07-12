• A suspicious vehicle was reported on the Broad Street Extension at 12:08 a.m. on July 11.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Main and Chestnut streets at 1:33 a.m. on July 11.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Marshall Street at 6:24 a.m. on July 11.
• A parking violation was reported at Main and Harbor streets at 10:15 a.m. on July 11.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Lake and Whitney roads at 11:41 a.m. on July 11.
• An unwanted subject was reported 300 block of State Street at 12:08 p.m. on July 11.
• A loud music complaint was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 12:10 p.m. on July 11.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 600 block of Harbor Street at 12:30 p.m. on July 11.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 700 block of Buffalo Street at 12:32 p.m. on July 11.
• A reckless driver was reported at Parrish and Lake roads at 12:42 p.m. on July 11.
• Police unlocked a vehicle was reported on Woodworth Road at 2:33 p.m. on July 11.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 2:33 p.m. on July 11.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Grove Street and Lake Road at 4:51 p.m. on July 11.
• Threats were reported in the 700 block of Buffalo Street at 5:17 p.m. on July 11.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Lake Road and Chestnut Street at 5:39 p.m. on July 11.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 800 block of Harbor Street at 6:32 p.m. on July 11.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 200 block of North Street at 6:51 p.m. on July 11.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 700 block of Sandusky Street at 6:58 p.m. on July 11.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Sixteenth and Harbor streets at 7:13 p.m. on July 11.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Old Main Road at 8:14 p.m. on July 11.
• A parking violation was reported in the 1200 block of Broad Street at 8:21 p.m. on July 11.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Woodworth Road at 8:45 p.m. on July 11.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 600 block of Main Street at 8:57 p.m. on July 11.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 10:47 p.m. on July 11.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Wrights Avenue and State Street at 11:03 p.m. on July 11.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 11:15 p.m. on July 11.
