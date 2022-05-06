• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of Cedar Avenue at 2:40 a.m on May 5.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Interstate 90 at 5:51 a.m. on May 5.
• An assault was reported at Loves at 10:36 a.m. on May 5.
• Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of East Main Street at 1:09 p.m. on May 5.
• A trash complaint was reported in the 200 block of East Main Street at 1:07 p.m. on May 5.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 400 block of Washington Street at 2:18 p.m. on May 5.
• Police served a warrant in the 200 block of Main Street at 3:06 p.m. on May 5.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of Main Street at 5:26 p.m. on May 5.
• A reckless driver was reported in the 1000 block of Main Street at 6:46 p.m. on May 5.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 8:58 p.m. on May 5.
