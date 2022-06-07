•A parking complaint was reported in the 700 block of Chestnut Street at 12:01 p.m. on June 6.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 2:39 p.m. on June 6.
• A reckless driver was reported near mile marker 238 on Interstate 90 at 3:36 p.m. on June 6.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 100 block of Dean Avenue at 5:26 p.m. on June 6.
• A reckless driver was reported at Broad Street and Dean Avenue at 6:09 p.m. on June 6.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 7:12 p.m. on June 6.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Grant Street at 8:05 p.m. on June 6.
• An accident was reported in the 600 block of Millard Avenue at 8:13 p.m. on June 6.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Grant Street at 8:26 p.m. on June 6.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 9:54 p.m. on June 6.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported 100 block of Gateway Avenue at 10:50 p.m. on June 6.
