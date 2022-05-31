• A trash complaint was reported in the 500 block of East Main Road at 1:27 p.m. on May 25.
• Harassment was reported in the 400 block of Depot Street at 1:36 p.m. on May 25.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Cedar Avenue at 3:24 p.m. on May 25.
• An ATV complaint was reported in the 900 block of Lincoln Drive at 4:06 p.m. on May 25.
• A suspicious person was reported at West Main and Gore roads at 4:29 p.m. on May 25.
• A car/pedestrian accident was reported at Parrish and West Main streets at 5:15 p.m. on May 25.
• A reckless driver was reported near mile marker 239 on Interstate 90 at 5:48 p.m. on May 25.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 7:29 p.m. on May 25.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of Locust Drive at 7:36 p.m. on May 25.
• A suspicious person was reported at East Main and Dorman roads at 7:43 p.m. on May 25.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 800 block of Broad Street at 8:29 p.m. on May 25.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 9 p.m. on May 25.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 10:32 p.m. on May 25.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 600 block of Darling Street at 10:45 p.m. on May 25.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 12:17 a.m. on May 26.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 6:02 a.m. on May 26.
• A loud music complaint was reported in the 400 block of Depot Street at 6:46 a.m. on May 26.
• An unwanted subject was reported on Park Avenue at 7:16 a.m. on May 26.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 600 block of Main Street at 9:16 a.m. on May 26.
• A parking complaint was reported at Lake Road and Ohio Drive at 9:28 a.m. on May 26.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 10:30 a.m. on May 26.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 10:46 a.m. on May 26.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Harrington Point at 11:47 a.m. on May 26.
• Threats were reported on Industry Road at 12:06 p.m. on May 26.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Interstate 90 at 12:54 p.m. on May 26.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 1:05 p.m. on May 26.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1000 block of Chamberlain Boulevard at 1:48 p.m. on May 26.
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 800 block of Grove Street at 4:21 p.m. on May 26.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 5:58 p.m. on May 26.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 6:54 p.m. on May 26.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 100 block of West Main Road at 7:23 p.m. on May 26.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Mckinley Avenue at 7:54 p.m. on May 26.
• A dog bite was reported in the 200 block of Buffalo Street at 8:12 p.m. on May 26.
• Threats were reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 8:26 p.m. on May 26.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of Fifield Avenue at 9:34 p.m. on May 26.
• A suspicious person was reported at Main and Whitney streets at 9:49 p.m. on May 26.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 2:41 a.m. on May 27.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Reig Avenue at 3:45 a.m. on May 27.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 6:08 a.m. on May 27.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 7:04 a.m. on May 27.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Main Street at 8:13 a.m. on May 27.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 9:15 a.m. on May 27.
• Trespassing was reported in the 500 block of East Main Road at 10:35 a.m. on May 27.
• An ATV complaint was reported in the 900 block of Lincoln Drive at 2:45 p.m. on May 27.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Middle Road and Interstate 90 at 3:33 p.m. on May 27.
• A disabled vehicle was reported near mile marker 241 on Interstate 90 at 6:04 p.m. on May 27.
• Police unlocked a vehicle on Loves Drive at 6:57 p.m. on May 27.
• A trash complaint was reported at Harbor and Pearl streets at 7:05 p.m. on May 27.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of Fifield Avenue at 8:32 p.m. on May 27.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 100 block of Grant Street at 8:54 p.m. on May 27.
• Threats were reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 9:08 p.m. on May 27.
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 800 block of Maple Avenue at 9:35 p.m. on May 27.
• Threats were reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 10:19 p.m. on May 27.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 10:57 p.m. on May 27.
• A parking complaint was reported at Broad and Erie streets at 12:54 a.m. on May 28.
• Fraud was reported in the 500 block of Williams Street at 8:44 a.m. on May 28.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 500 block of Broad Street at 3:57 p.m. on May 28.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported in the 500 block of Buffalo Street at 3:15 p.m. on May 28.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 3:21 p.m. on May 28.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Amboy Road and JoAnn Drive at 4:43 p.m. on May 28.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Jackson and Washington streets at 5:11 p.m. on May 28.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 5:14 p.m. on May 28.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Lakeview Avenue at 9:13 p.m. on May 28.
• Found property was reported in the 900 block of Main Street at 9:26 p.m. on May 28.
• A loud noise complaint was reported in the 600 block of Lake Road at 10:20 p.m. on May 28.
• A suspicious person was reported at Truck World at 11:21 p.m. on May 28.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 400 block of Washington Street at 11:24 p.m. on May 28.
• An ATV complaint was reported at the Woodworth Road railroad tracks at 12:14 a.m. on May 29.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Interstate 90 at 2:25 a.m. on May 29
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 2:30 a.m. on May 29.
• A disturbance was reported in the 800 block of Broad Street at 2:52 a.m. on May 29.
• Property damage was reported in the 700 block of Lake Road at 8 a.m. on May 29.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Gateway Avenue at 9:20 a.m. on May 29.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 1000 block of Lake Road at 12:45 p.m. on May 29.
• A missing person was reported in the 400 block of Lake Road at 8:28 p.m. on May 29.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 100 block of South Ridge Road West at 8:35 p.m. on May 29.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at Center and Daniels roads at 9:18 p.m. on May 29.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 500 block of Harbor Street at 9:18 p.m. on May 29.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 9:45 p.m. on May 29.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Broad Street at 8:46 p.m. on May 29.
• A loud noise complaint was reported on Center Road at 9:18 p.m. on May 29.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 500 block of Harbor Street at 9:18 p.m. on May 29.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 9:45 p.m. on May 29.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 700 block of Fairmont Street at 11:03 p.m. on May 29.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Dean and Harbor streets at 11:09 p.m. on May 29.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 11:33 p.m. on May 29.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Parrish Road at 11:35 p.m. on May 29.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported in the 600 block of Broad Street at 11:46 p.m. on May 29.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Parrish Road at 3:01 a.m. on May 30.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on the Broad Street Extension at 3:26 a.m. on May 30.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 5:13 a.m. on May 30.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 11:32 a.m. on May 30.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of West Main Road at 7:23 p.m. on May 30.
• Fraud was reported in the 200 block of Buffalo Street at 7:25 p.m. on May 30.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at Chestnut and State streets at 9:40 p.m. on May 30.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported near mile marker 238 on Interstate 90 at 10:12 p.m. on May 30.
• Vandalism was reported in the 200 block of Welton Road at 10:34 p.m. on May 30.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 500 block of Lakeview Avenue at 11:24 p.m. on May 30.
