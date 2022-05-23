• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Broad Street at 12:25 a.m. on May 20.
• Trespassing was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 1:06 a.m. on May 20.
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 100 block of Notafar Drive at 6:31 a.m. on May 20.
• Theft was reported in the 300 block of Buffalo Street at 11:02 a.m. on May 20.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Township Park at 11:23 a.m. on May 20.
• A TPO violation was reported in the 100 block of Evergreen Street at 11:24 a.m. on May 20.
• Suspicious activity was reported at West Jackson Street and Whitney Road at 11:56 a.m. on May 20.
• A burglary alarm was reported on Notafar Drive at 2:32 p.m. on May 20.
• Harassment was reported in the 300 block of Main Street at 5:26 p.m. on May 20.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Grant Street at 5:56 p.m. on May 20.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 500 block of Lake Erie Street at 7:46 p.m. on May 20.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Parrish Road at 10:11 p.m. on May 20.
• Threats were reported in the 300 block of Cleveland Court at 11:44 p.m. on May 20.
• A suspicious person was reported at Mill and Sixteenth streets at 6:41 a.m. on May 21.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Depot and Chestnut streets at 6:48 p.m. on May 21.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Buffalo Street at 7:20 p.m. on May 21.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Mill and State streets at 7:47 p.m. on May 21.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at West Main Road and Brown Avenue at 7:54 p.m. on May 21.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Broad and Sixteenth streets at 8:17 p.m. on May 21.
• A reckless driver was reported near mile marker 238 on Interstate 90 at 9:03 p.m. on May 21.
• A reckless driver was reported at Lake and Parrish roads at 9:07 p.m. on May 21.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 700 block of Fairmont Street at 9:21 p.m. on May 21.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 900 block of Center Road at 10:49 p.m. on May 21.
