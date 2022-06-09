• An accident was reported on Interstate 90 at 7:11 a.m. on June 8.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 200 block of Rockwell Street at 9:48 a.m. on June 8.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 10:01 a.m. on June 8.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Residence Street at 10:03 a.m. on June 8.
• A fight was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 1:10 p.m. on June 8.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 500 block of Harbor Street at 2:53 p.m. on June 8.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 500 block of Harbor Street at 8:26 p.m. on June 8.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of West Main Street at 8:28 p.m. on June 8.
• A suspicious person was reported at Broad and Sixteenth streets at 8:59 p.m. on June 8.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 9:15 p.m. on June 8.
