• A domestic dispute was reported in the 800 block of Broad Street at 5:37 a.m. on June 13.
• Trespassing was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 9:31 a.m. on June 13.
• An unwanted subject was reported on Parrish Road at 10:44 a.m. on June 13.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Amboy Road at 12:38 p.m. on June 13.
• A civil matter was reported on Bridgeview Lane at 3:53 p.m. on June 13.
• An ATV complaint was reported on Lincoln Drive and Mckinley Avenue at 2:04 p.m. on June 13.
• A noise complaint was reported at Burrington Heights and Lake Road at 6:23 p.m. on June 13.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 300 block of State Street at 6:45 p.m. on June 13.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 7:58 p.m. on June 13.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at Harbor and Ackerman streets at 9:52 p.m. on June 13.
• Vandalism was reported at Detroit Street and Wrights Avenue at 11 p.m. on June 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.