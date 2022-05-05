• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of East Main Road at 12:34 a.m. on May 4.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 1000 block of Broad Street at 2:06 a.m. on May 4.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 4:08 a.m. on May 4.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Interstate 90 at 7:26 a.m. on May 4.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Creek and Amboy roads at 7:36 a.m. on May 4.
• An accident was reported at Broad and Twelfth streets at 9:17 a.m. on May 4.
• A trash complaint was reported on Gateway Avenue at 12:32 p.m. on May 4.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of Sandusky Street at 1:05 p.m. on May 4.
• A fight was reported in the 300 block of Cleveland Court at 1:55 p.m. on May 4.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Broad and State streets at 2:47 p.m. on May 4.
• Vandalism was reported at CLYO at 3:41 p.m. on May 4.
• A threat was reported in the 300 block of Liberty Street at 10:51 p.m. on May 4.
• A disturbance was reported in the 600 block of Orange Street at 11:18 p.m. on May 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.