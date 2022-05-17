• A disabled vehicle was reported on Interstate 90 at 2:04 a.m. on May 16.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Adams Street at 2:05 a.m. on May 16.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of West Main Road at 7 a.m. on May 16.
• An assault was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 8:02 a.m. on May 16.
• Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Rowe Street at 9:32 a.m. on May 16.
• An assault was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 10:35 a.m. on May 16.
• Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Woodland Avenue at 10:58 a.m. on May 16.
• Damage to property was reported in the 700 block of Lake Erie Street at 11:29 a.m. on May 16.
• A trash complaint was reported on Penn Drive at 12:36 p.m. on May 16.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of Harbor Street at 1:37 p.m. on May 16.
• A disturbance was reported at Harbor and Keyes streets at 2:28 p.m. on May 16.
• A zoning complaint was reported in the 500 block of Broad Street at 3:49 p.m. on May 16.
• A suspicious person was reported on Interstate 90 at 5:30 p.m. on May 16.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 11:21 p.m. on May 16.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 11:29 p.m. on May 16.
