• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Grove Street at 8:09 a.m. on July 1.
• Found property was reported on East Main Road at 12:13 p.m. on July 1.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 3:05 p.m. on July 1.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 300 block of Dorman Road at 3:56 p.m. on July 1.
• A custody issue was reported in the 100 block of Hiler Street at 4:13 p.m. on July 1.
• Found property was reported in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 4:34 p.m. on July 1.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Naylor Boulevard at 4:55 p.m. on July 1.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Nickle Plate Avenue at 5:23 p.m. on July 1.
• A suspicious person was reported at Day Street and Park Avenue at 5:41 p.m. on July 1.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 600 block of State Street at 6:18 p.m. on July 1.
• A custody dispute was reported in the 500 block of Madison Street at 6:23 p.m. on July 1.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 7:04 p.m. on July 1.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported near mile marker 239 on Interstate 90 at 7:24 p.m. on July 1.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 8:07 p.m. on July 1.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported near mile marker 238 on Interstate 90 at 8:44 p.m. on July 1.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported on Liberty and Buffalo streets at 8:47 p.m. on July 1.
• A fireworks complaint was reported on Orange and State streets at 11:02 p.m. on July 1.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at State and Chestnut streets at 11:08 p.m. on July 1.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 11:08 p.m. on July 1.
• An intoxicated subject was reported in the 600 block of Days Inn Boulevard at 12:06 a.m. on July 2.
• A disturbance was reported in the 600 block of Main Street at 12:34 a.m. on July 2.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 3:45 a.m. on July 2.
• A suspicious person was reported at Broad and State streets at 5:07 a.m. on July 2.
• A civil matter was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 6:02 a.m. on July 2.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 7:11 a.m. on July 2.
• A court order violation was reported in the 300 block of Liberty Street at 10:04 a.m. on July 2.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 10:46 a.m. on July 2.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 11:34 a.m. on July 2.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 11:53 a.m. on July 2.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Park Place at 12:39 p.m. on July 2.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 100 block of Park Avenue at 2:15 p.m. on July 2.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 100 block of Park Avenue at 2:41 p.m. on July 2.
• Found property was reported at Broad and Madison streets at 3:31 p.m. on July 2.
• An ATV complaint was reported on Lincoln Drive at 3:57 p.m. on July 2.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at West Main at Gore roads at 4:01 p.m. on July 2.
• An ATV complaint was reported on Lincoln Drive at 4:09 p.m. on July 2.
• A fireworks complaint was reported on Joann Drive at 4:40 p.m. on July 2.
• An ATV complaint was reported on Lincoln Drive at 5:10 p.m. on July 2.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 400 block of Detroit Street at 5:11 p.m. on July 2.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 600 block of Industry Road at 8:47 p.m. on July 2.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported near mile marker 238 on Interstate 90 at 8:49 p.m. on July 2.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at Joann Drive and Creek Road at 9:11 p.m. on July 2.
• A fight was reported in the 400 block of Lake Road at 10:04 p.m. on July 2.
• Reckless driving was reported at Erie and Broad streets at 11:04 p.m. on July 2.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 600 block of Beaver Street at 11:12 p.m. on July 2.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 100 block of Park Avenue at 11:13 p.m. on July 2.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at Amboy Road and Bridgeview Lane at 11:17 p.m on July 2.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 100 block of Garden Street at 11:17 p.m. on July 2.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 11:18 p.m. on July 2.
• A disturbance was reported at Main and Center streets at 12:25 a.m. on July 3.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 700 block of Millard Avenue at 1:12 a.m. on July 3.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 2:12 a.m. on July 3.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 3:13 p.m. on July 3.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 5:07 p.m. on July 3.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Loves Drive at 5:20 p.m. on July 3.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 400 block of Beaver Street at 7:11 p.m. on July 3.
• An ATV complaint was reported on the sandbar at 8:12 p.m. on July 3.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 700 block of Clinton Avenue at 9:06 p.m. on July 3.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of Liberty Street at 9:13 p.m. on July 3.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at Harbor Street and Lake Road at 9:28 p.m. on July 3.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at Middle and Bailey roads at 9:40 p.m. on July 3.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at Main and Liberty streets at 9:47 p.m. on July 3.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 300 block of Woodworth Road at 9:49 p.m. on July 3.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 400 block of Lake Road at 9:57 p.m. on July 3.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at Dorman Road and Bessemer Avenue at 10:03 p.m. on July 3.
• Damage to property was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 10:23 p.m. on July 3.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 10:37 p.m. on July 3.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at Lake Road and Lakeview Avenue at 11:35 p.m. on July 3.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at Dean Avenue and Day Street at 12:34 a.m. on July 4.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at Fifield Avenue and Fern Street at 12:40 a.m. on July 4.
• Disorderly conduct was reported on Sunset Drive at 9:04 a.m. on July 4.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Welton Road at 10:34 a.m. on July 4.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 11:28 a.m. on July 4.
• An ATV complaint was reported in the 100 block of Underridge Road at 11:34 a.m. on July 4.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported in the 200 block of Rockwell Street at 11:42 a.m. on July 4.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 1:18 p.m. on July 4.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 3:46 p.m. on July 4.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 400 block of West Main Road at 4:25 p.m. on July 4.
• A disturbance was reported at Loves at 4:25 p.m. on July 4.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 4:53 p.m. on July 4.
• Suspicious activity was reported on East Main Road at 7:45 p.m. on July 4.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at East Main Road and Jennie Street at 8:57 p.m. on July 4
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 400 block of Beaver Street at 9:07 p.m. on July 4.
• A fireworks complaint was reported on Old Main Road at 9:10 p.m. on July 4.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 700 block of Oak Street at 9:15 p.m. on July 4.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 200 block of Fifield Avenue at 9:28 p.m. on July 4.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at Orange and Madison streets at 9:33 p.m. on July 4.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 300 block of Middle Road at 9:43 p.m. on July 4.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 800 block of Spring Street at 9:59 p.m. on July 4.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 200 block of Sandusky Street at 10:08 p.m. on July 4.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 300 block of Liberty Street at 10:19 p.m. on July 4.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Harbor and Main streets at 10:25 p.m. on July 4.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 300 block of Liberty Street at 10:27 p.m. on July 4.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 11:18 p.m. on July 4.
• A disturbance was reported in the 800 block of Harbor Street at 11:21 p.m. on July 4.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Stadium Avenue at 11:36 p.m. on July 4.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 500 block of Beaver Street at 11:46 p.m. on July 4.
