• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Liberty Street at 3:16 a.m. on May 12.
• An overload complaint was reported on Interstate 90 at 8:45 a.m. on May 12.
• Theft was reported in the 800 block of Broad Street at 12:17 p.m. on May 12.
• Police unlocked a vehicle at Loves Travel Center at 12:51 p.m. on May 12.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 1:36 p.m. on May 12.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Center Street at 3:24 p.m. on May 12.
• A disturbance was reported at Main and Mill streets at 3:46 p.m. on May 12.
• Trespassing was reported in the 500 block of Baltic Street at 5:36 p.m. on May 12.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 600 block of Main Street at 5:48 p.m. on May 12.
• A suspicious person was reported at Mill and Depot streets at 7:17 p.m. on May 12.
• An ATV complaint was reported at Maple Avenue and Whitney Street at 7:35 p.m. on May 12.
• An ATV complaint was reported in the 800 block of Maple Avenue at 8:12 p.m. on May 12.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Gateway Avenue at 9:19 p.m. on May 12.
