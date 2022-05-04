• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 200 block of Gateway Avenue at 7:38 a.m. on May 3.
• A reckless driver was reported near mile marker 238 on Interstate 90 at 8:48 a.m. on May 3.
• Police arrested a person on a warrant at Main and Harbor streets at 9:18 a.m. on May 3.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of Main Street at 10:06 a.m. on May 3.
• A fight was reported on Loves Drive at 1:21 p.m. on May 3.
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 1:51 p.m. on May 3.
• Debris in the roadway was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 2:02 p.m. on May 3.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Harbor Street at 9:33 p.m. on May 3.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Janet Drive at 9:48 p.m. on May 3.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 9:52 p.m. on May 3.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Creek and Amboy roads at 10:31 p.m. on May 3.
