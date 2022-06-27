• A disabled vehicle was reported near mile marker 238 on Interstate 90 at 3:50 a.m. on June 24.
• A trash complaint was reported at Middle and South Ridge roads at 6:16 a.m. on June 24.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Madison Street at 12:42 p.m. on June 24.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 300 block of Cleveland Court at 1:01 p.m. on June 24.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 600 block of Maple Avenue at 3:17 p.m. on June 24.
• Fraud was reported on reported on Love’s Drive at 7:02 p.m. on June 24.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Broad Street at 9:48 p.m. on June 24.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 400 block Lake Road at 9:58 p.m. on June 24.
• Harassment was reported on Liberty Street at 10:04 p.m. on June 24.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of West Main Road at 10:09 p.m. on June 24.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Woodland Avenue at 10:28 p.m. on June 24.
• Police unlocked a vehicle on the 700 block of Route 7 at 10:45 p.m. on June 24
• A loud noise complaint was reported in the 100 block of South Ridge Road at 11:31 p.m. on June 24.
• A trash complaint was reported on the Broad Street Extension at 12:01 a.m. on June 26.
• An ATV complaint was reported in the 500 block of Thompson Road at 12:15 a.m. on June 26.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Woodworth Road at 12:17 a.m. on June 26.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 12:20 a.m. on June 26.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Park Avenue at 12:27 a.m. on June 26.
• A loud noise complaint was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 12:30 a.m. on June 26.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Buffalo Street and Park Avenue at 12:58 a.m. on June 26.
• A suspicious person was reported at State and Mill streets at 1:18 a.m. on June 26.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 800 block of Broad Street at 2:42 a.m. on June 26.
• A disturbance was reported in the 600 block of Days Boulevard at 3:52 a.m. on June 26.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 5:50 a.m. on June 26.
• Damage to property was reported at Lake Road and Day Street at 6:02 a.m. on June 26.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Depot Street at 10:09 a.m. on June 26.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 10:41 a.m. on June 26.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Sandusky Street at 11:04 a.m. on June 26.
• A suspicious person was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 11:44 a.m. on June 26.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 900 block of Day Street at 1:59 p.m. on June 26.
• Shots fired was reported on Welton Road at 2:41 p.m. on June 26.
• A missing juvenile was reported in the 500 block of Sandusky Street at 3:26 p.m. on June 26.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Days Inn at 5:45 p.m. on June 26.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of Sandusky Street at 6:14 p.m. on June 26.
• A domestic disturbance was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 7:11 p.m. on June 26.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1000 block of Lincoln Drive at 7:28 p.m. on June 26.
• A domestic disturbance was reported in the 500 block of West Adams Street at 7:58 p.m. on June 26.
• A stuck vehicle was reported at the sandbar at 8:39 p.m. on June 26.
• An ATV complaint was reported at Fifield and Lincoln streets at 8:42 p.m. on June 26.
• An accident was reported on Route 7 at 10:59 p.m. on June 26.
