• Threats were reported in the 300 block of Liberty Street at 12:54 a.m. on May 9.
• A parking violation was reported at West Main and Parrish roads at 8:06 a.m. on May 9.
• Police recovered property in the 100 block of Mill Street at 9:51 a.m. on May 9.
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 300 block of Gore Road at 10:13 a.m. on May 9.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of Baltic Avenue at 10:36 a.m. on May 9.
• A suspicious person was reported on Adams Street at 3:26 p.m. on May 9.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of Mill Street at 5:04 p.m. on May 9.
• A civil matter was reported in the 200 block of High Street at 8:06 p.m. on May 9.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of West Main Road at 8:49 p.m. on May 9.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 8:50 p.m. on May 9.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 9:32 p.m. on May 9.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Street at 9:33 p.m. on May 9.
• Theft was reported in the 100 block of Grant Street at 9:39 p.m. on May 9.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 200 block of Washington Street at 1:42 a.m. on May 10.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 6:23 a.m. on May 10.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Gateway Avenue at 11:03 a.m. on May 10.
• Fraud was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 11:21 a.m. on May 10.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 12:34 p.m. on May 10.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 12:51 p.m. on May 10.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 2:14 p.m. on May 10.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Fifteenth Street at 3:22 p.m. on May 10.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 600 block of Horton Road at 3:52 p.m. on May 10.
• Harassment was reported in the 100 block of Underridge Road at 5:52 p.m. on May 10.
• Suspicious activity was reported at the Public Dock at 6:03 p.m. on May 10.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 6:25 p.m. on May 10.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Stadium Avenue and Main Street at 7:11 p.m. on May 10.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Parkview Drive at 7:12 p.m. on May 10.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 8:30 p.m. on May 10.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of Thompson Road at 8:33 p.m. on May 10.
• A suspicious person was reported at Mill and Sixteenth streets at 10:07 p.m. on May 10.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Craytor Avenue at 11:04 p.m. on May 10.
