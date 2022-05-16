• A suspicious person was reported at Route 7 and Welton Road at 5:15 a.m. on May 13.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 1200 block of Lake Road at 9:04 a.m. on May 13.
• An accident was reported at Route 7 and Welton Road at 11:05 a.m. on May 13.
• An accident was reported at West Main Road and Highland Avnue at 11:10 a.m. on May 13.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported in the 400 block of Madison Street at 11:54 a.m. on May 13.
• A suspicious person was reported on Harbor Street at 12:57 p.m. on May 13.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 300 block of Bell Street at 1:11 p.m. on May 13.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Liberty and Broad streets at 3:39 p.m. on May 13.
• Harassment was reported in the 400 block of Madison Street at 4:06 p.m. on May 13.
• A disturbance was reported in the 600 block of Broad Street at 4:15 p.m. on May 13.
• Reckless driving was reported at Lake and Parrish roads at 5:47 p.m. on May 13.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Route 7 and Gateway Avenue at 6:07 p.m. on May 13.
• Reckless driving was reported in the area of Marina Drive at 6:36 p.m. on May 13.
• A juvenile complaint was reported on Harbor Street at 9:42 p.m. on May 13.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at the Sandbar at 10:13 p.m. on May 13.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 100 block of West Main Road at 10:14 p.m. on May 13.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Stadium Avenue at 10:43 p.m. on May 13.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Harry Church Drive at 10:46 p.m. on May 13.
• A reckless driver was reported at Route 7 and Gateway Avenue at 12:15 a.m. on May 14.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 700 block of Fairmont Street at 2:30 a.m. on May 14.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Main Street at 3:09 a.m. on May 14.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Basil Drive at 5:11 a.m. on May 14.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported on Interstate 90 at 12:04 p.m. on May 14.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Center Street at 3:05 p.m. on May 14.
• An ATV complaint was reported in the 700 block of Middle Road at 4:11 p.m. on May 14.
• Juveniles in the roadway was reported at Harbor and Pearl streets at 6:02 p.m. on May 14.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Parrish Road at 10:34 p.m. on May 14.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Horton and South Ridge roads at 10:52 p.m. on May 14.
• A suspicious person was reported at Horton and South Ridge roads at 10:57 p.m. on May 14.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Grove Street at 11:35 p.m. on May 14.
• A loud music complaint was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 12:19 a.m. on May 15.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of East Main Road at 1:17 a.m. on May 15.
• Threats were reported in the 300 block of Liberty Street at 2:59 a.m. on May 15.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Loves Drive at 3:03 a.m. on May 15.
• A narcotics complaint was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 5:40 a.m. on May 15.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Furnace Road at 6:04 a.m. on May 15.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Williams Street at 9:12 a.m. on May 15.
• A suspicious person was reported at 16th and Broad streets at 9:51 a.m. on May 15.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 10:57 a.m. on May 15.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of Baltic Street at 1:44 p.m. on May 15.
• Property damage was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 2:26 p.m. on May 15.
• An assault was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 2:45 p.m. on May 15.
• A fight was reported in the 400 block of Depot Street at 7:30 p.m. on May 15.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of Middle Road at 7:40 p.m. on May 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.