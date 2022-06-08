• A loud noise complaint was reported at 5:10 a.m. on June 7.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 10:03 a.m. on June 7.
• A parking violation was reported in the 200 block of Liberty Street at 10:17 a.m. on June 7.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 1:32 p.m. on June 7.
• A custody issue was reported in the 500 block of Harbor Street at 1:50 p.m. on June 7.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 2:43 p.m. on June 7.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 100 block of Grandview Avenue at 5:04 p.m. on June 7.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 200 block of Fifteenth Street at 7:23 p.m. on June 7.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Valley Street at 8:23 p.m. on June 7.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 100 block of Fourteenth Street at 9:29 p.m. on June 7.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Chestnut Street at 10:59 p.m. on June 7.
