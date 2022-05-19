• Trespassing was reported in the 500 block of Baltic Street at 9:52 a.m. on May 18.
• An accident was reported on Interstate 90 at 1:24 p.m. on May 18.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Center Road at 2:06 p.m. on May 18.
• Harassment was reported in the 600 block of Harbor Street at 2:11 p.m. on May 18.
• Found property was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 2:21 p.m. on May 18.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 4:14 p.m. on May 18.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 800 block of Broad Street at 6:02 p.m. on May 18.
• A disturbance was reported at Loves Drive at 7:51 p.m. on May 18.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 700 block of Grove Street at 10:26 p.m. on May 18.
