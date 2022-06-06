• A burglar alarm was reported in the 400 block of Main Street at 12:40 a.m. on June 3.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Route 7 and Gateway Avenue at 1:19 a.m. on June 3.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 500 block of Thompson Road at 5:49 a.m. on June 3.
• Theft was reported at State and Mill streets at 10:20 a.m. on June 3.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 2:39 p.m. on June 3.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Carnegie Street at 3:43 p.m. on June 3.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 300 block of West Main Road at 4:09 p.m. on June 3.
• A civil matter was reported in the 400 block of Monroe Street at 7:23 p.m. on June 3.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of White Street at 7:34 p.m. on June 3.
• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 8:09 p.m. on June 3.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Route 7 and South Ridge Road at 8:52 p.m. on June 3.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Liberty Street at 10:43 p.m. on June 3.
• A missing juvenile was reported in the 900 block of Day Street at 10:56 p.m. on June 3.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported on Jackson and Chestnut streets at 11:15 p.m. on June 3.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Harbor and Carnegie streets at 2:32 a.m. on June 4.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 3:05 a.m. on June 4.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 4:09 a.m. on June 4.
• Found property was reported at Reig Avenue and Main Street at 10:33 a.m. on June 4.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Harbor Street and Nickle Plate Avenue at 11:04 a.m. on June 4.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of Millard Avenue at 5:24 p.m. on June 4.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at State and Chestnut streets at 7:22 p.m. on June 4.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 9:41 p.m. on June 4.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 10:05 p.m. on June 4.
• A missing juvenile was reported in the 400 block of Furnace Road at 10:35 p.m. on June 4.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Mill and Depot streets at 12:38 a.m. on June 5.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Naylor Boulevard at 3:59 a.m. on June 5.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of Walnut Street at 4:25 a.m. on June 5.
• An assault was reported in the 300 block of Madison Street at 3:32 p.m. on June 5.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 4:02 p.m. on June 5.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Day Street at 4:07 p.m. on June 5.
• Police served a warrant in the 600 block of Main Street at 4:36 p.m. on June 5.
• An ATV complaint was reported at Clinton Avenue and and Sherman Street at 5:57 p.m. on June 5.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Carnegie and Harbor streets at 6:05 p.m. on June 5.
• A disabled vehicle was reported near mile marker 238 on Interstate 90 at 6:43 p.m. on June 5.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 6:56 p.m. on June 5.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 600 block of Harbor Street at 6:57 p.m. on June 5.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of Creek Road at 9:35 p.m. on June 5.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 10:16 p.m. on June 5.
