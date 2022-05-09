• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of East Main Road at 12:55 a.m. on May 6.
• Threats were reported in the 600 block of Broad Street at 7:49 a.m. on May 6.
• A reckless driver was reported in the 200 block of Gateway Avenue at 8 a.m. on May 6.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 1100 block of Lake Road at 9:57 a.m. on May 6.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of East Main Road at 11:24 a.m. on May 6.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Lake Road and Chestnut Street at 3:55 p.m. on May 6.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 200 block of Chestnut Street at 5:50 p.m. on May 6.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 8:48 p.m. on May 6.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 8:57 p.m. on May 6.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Park Avenue at 9:44 p.m. on May 6.
• An assault was reported in the 100 block of Park Avenue at 2:51 a.m. on May 7.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 500 block of Lakeview Avenue at 9:29 a.m. on May 7.
• Police unlocked a vehicle on Angela Drive at 12:31 p.m. on May 7.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at State and Main streets at 1:45 p.m. on May 7.
• A hazard in the road was reported at West Main Road and Townsend Avenue at 2:06 p.m. on May 7.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of West Adams Street at 5:25 p.m. on May 7.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 5:58 p.m. on May 7.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 700 block of Route 7 at 6:50 p.m. on May 7.
• An assault was reported in the 300 block of East Main Road at 7:31 p.m. on May 7.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 800 block of Maple Avenue at 7:50 p.m. on May 7.
• An ATV complaint was reported in the 700 block of Middle Road at 7:54 p.m. on May 7.
• A suspicious noise was reported in the 100 block of Fifteenth Street at 1:02 a.m. on May 8.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 1:25 a.m. on May 8.
• A burglary was reported in the 800 block of Broad Street at 5:10 a.m. on May 8.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 6:58 a.m. on May 8.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of Center Road at 5:57 p.m. on May 8.
• A reckless driver was reported near mile marker 238 on Interstate 90 at 8:54 p.m. on May 8.
• Lost property was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 9:58 p.m. on May 8.
