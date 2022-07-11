• Suspicious activity was reported at Route 7 and Welton Road at 12:32 a.m. on July 8.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 2:53 a.m. on July 8.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 200 block of 16th Street at 8:28 a.m. on July 8.
• Police unlocked a vehicle at Truck World at 10:39 a.m. on July 8.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 4:38 p.m. on July 8.
• A reckless driver was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 5:01 p.m. on July 8.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Buffalo Street at 5:38 p.m. on July 8.
• A disturbance was reported in the 800 block of Day Street at 7:24 p.m. on July 8.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of Cleveland Court at 8:10 p.m. on July 8.
• Theft was reported in the 100 block of Gateway Avenue 9:17 p.m. on July 8.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Erie Street at 9:28 p.m. on July 8.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Harbor Street at 11:35 p.m. on July 8.
• A reckless driver was reported in the 600 block of Buffalo Street at 12:45 a.m. on July 9.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 2:07 a.m. on July 9.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 100 block of Park Avenue at 2:39 a.m. on July 9.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Chestnut and Madison streets at 3:40 a.m. on July 9.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 4:09 a.m. on July 9.
• An ATV complaint was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 8:50 a.m. on July 9.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 100 block of Daniels Avenue at 9:21 a.m. on July 9.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 10:58 a.m. on July 9.
• Police unlocked a vehicle at Truck World at 12:46 p.m. on July 9.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 1:29 p.m. on July 9.
• A suspicious person was reported at Mill and Grove streets at 2:22 p.m. on July 9.
• Theft was reported in the 100 block of Grandview Avenue at 2:25 p.m. on July 9.
• A reckless driver was reported at Loves at 2:55 p.m. on July 9.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Buffalo Street at 3:01 p.m. on July 9.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 700 block of Buffalo Street at 3:22 p.m. on July 9.
• A suspicious person was reported at Mill Street and Bliss Avenue at 4:10 p.m. on July 9.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 6:29 p.m. on July 9.
• A parking complaint was reported at Madison and Sandusky streets at 6:59 p.m. on July 9.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at the sandbar was reported at 8:57 p.m. on July 9.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Sixteenth Street at 9:17 p.m. on July 9.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of Buffalo Street at 9:21 p.m. on July 9.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 100 block of South Ridge Road West at 9:50 p.m. on July 9.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 700 block of Clinton Avenue at 9:54 p.m. on July 9.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on the Broad Street Extension at 11:17 p.m. on July 9.
• A loud music complaint was reported in the 500 block of Chadman Street at 12:14 a.m. on July 10.
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 3:22 a.m. on July 10.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Liberty and Washington streets at 5 a.m. on July 10.
• Theft was reported in the 800 block of Sandusky Street at 6:05 a.m. on July 10.
• Theft was reported in the 800 block of Buffalo Street at 6:37 a.m. on July 10.
• Theft was reported in the 300 block of Main Street at 10:46 a.m. on July 10.
• A reckless driver was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 11:27 a.m. on July 10.
• Trespassing was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 11:35 a.m. on July 10.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Main Street at 1:38 p.m. on July 10.
• Damage to property was reported in the 200 block of Park Avenue at 1:48 p.m. on July 10.
• An ATV complaint was reported at Mill and 16th streets at 3:13 p.m. on July 10.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 4:47 p.m. on July 10.
• A threat was reported at Loves Plaza at 5:46 p.m. on July 10.
• Harassment was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 6:46 p.m. on July 10.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 7:21 p.m. on July 10.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 8:21 p.m. on July 10.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Loves Drive at 8:43 p.m. on July 10.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Parrish Road at 11:04 p.m. on July 10.
