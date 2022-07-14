• A disabled vehicle was reported at Lake Road and Lake Erie Street at 1:54 a.m. on July 13.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Amboy Road 6:40 a.m. on July 13.
• Found property was reported in the 100 block of Gateway Avenue at 6:52 a.m. on July 13.
• Threats were reported in the 500 block of Joann Drive at 7:04 a.m. on July 13.
• A missing juvenile was reported at Mill and Sixteenth streets at 7:57 a.m. on July 13.
• A burglary was reported in the 200 block of South Ridge Road West at 10:24 a.m. on July 13.
• A burglary alarm was reported at Crystal Springs Drive at 10:41 a.m. on July 13.
• Threats were reported in the 500 block of JoAnn Drive at 1:41 p.m. on July 13.
• Harassment was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Street at 1:58 p.m. on July 13.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Center Street at 2:08 p.m. on July 13.
• Theft was reported on Parkview Avenue at 3:41 p.m. on July 13.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of Center Road at 3:59 p.m. on July 13.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Grifton Avenue at 4:33 p.m. on July 13.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Jackson Street at 4:59 p.m. on July 13.
• A disturbance was reported at Harbor Street and Dean Avenue at 6:07 p.m. on July 13.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 1000 block of Lake Road at 8:56 p.m. on July 13.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 700 block of Spring Street at 10:41 p.m. on July 13.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of Center Street at 10:49 p.m. on July 13.
