• A loud noise complaint was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 1:27 a.m. on May 23.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 3:31 a.m. on May 23.
• Fraud was reported in the 300 block of Old Main Road at 9:12 a.m. on May 23.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 12:31 p.m. on May 23.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 1:06 p.m. on May 23.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 2:30 p.m. on May 23.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 3:45 p.m. on May 23.
• A suspicious person was reported at Broad and Sixteenth streets at 6:23 p.m. on May 23.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 400 block of Buffalo Street at 7:57 p.m. on May 23.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of Center Street at 8:25 p.m. on May 23.
• A loud noise complaint was reported at Lake and Parrish roads at 9:30 p.m. on May 23.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of West Main Street at 10:09 p.m. on May 23.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 10:21 p.m. on May 23.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 10:34 p.m. on May 23.
• Threats were reported in the 800 block of Main Street at 10:50 p.m. on May 23.
• A loud noise complaint was reported in the 400 block of Depot Street at 11:14 p.m. on May 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.