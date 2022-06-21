• Theft was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 12:04 a.m. on June 17.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Marshall Street at 2:11 a.m. on June 17.
• A loud music complaint was reported in the 100 block of Garden Street at 5:20 a.m. on June 17.
• Suspicious activity was reported at West Main and Keefus roads at 8:07 a.m. on June 17.
• Harassment was reported in the 1100 block of Lake Road at 9:29 a.m. on June 17.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Center Road and Daniels Avenue at 9:54 a.m. on June 17.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Gore Road at 11:22 a.m. on June 17.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Interstate 90 at 11:56 a.m. on June 17.
• Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Broad Street at 4:27 p.m. on June 17.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Depot and Mill streets at 8:12 p.m. on June 17.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 400 block of West Main Road at 8:52 p.m. on June 17.
• A suspicious person was reported on the Broad Street extension at 9:21 p.m. on June 17.
• A noise complaint was reported at Clark and Chadman streets at 9:28 p.m. on June 17.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 100 block of Marshall Street at 10:02 p.m. on June 17.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 600 block of Whitney Road at 10:57 p.m. on June 17.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 700 block of Clinton Avenue at 11:04 p.m. on June 17.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at Lake Road and Harbor Street at 11:12 p.m. on June 17.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of Beaver Street at 11:37 p.m. on June 17.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 600 block of Whitney Road at 11:43 p.m. on June 17.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Park Avenue at 1:07 a.m. on June 18.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 800 block of Harbor Street at 1:18 p.m. on June 18.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Park Avenue at 1:31 a.m. on June 18.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 1:57 a.m. on June 18.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Thomas Drive at 7:54 a.m. on June 18.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Main Street at 8:28 a.m. on June 18.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 7:34 p.m. on June 18.
• Suspicious activity was reported at State and Mill streets at 8:55 p.m. on June 18.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at Dorman and Welton roads at 10:33 p.m. on June 18.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 3:42 a.m. on June 19
• Damage to property was reported in the 800 block of Harbor Street at 4:24 p.m. on June 19.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Fair Street at 4:59 p.m. on June 19.
• Trespassing was reported in the 300 block of Woodworth Road at 5:31 p.m. on June 19.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 6:58 p.m. on June 19.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of Clark Street at 8:29 p.m. on June 19.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Buffalo Street at 9:02 p.m. on June 19.
• A reckless driver was reported at State and Orange streets at 9:24 p.m. on June 19.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Park Place at 9:47 p.m. on June 19.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 400 block of Broad Street at 9:58 p.m. on June 19.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Marshall Street at 10:06 p.m. on June 19.
• Suspicious noise was reported in the 600 block of Whitney Road at 10:12 p.m. on June 19.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 11:56 p.m. on June 19.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 5:59 a.m. on June 20.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 7:27 a.m. on June 20.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 7:54 a.m. on June 20.
• Harassment was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 11:34 a.m. on June 20.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Evergreen Street at 12:13 p.m. on June 20.
• A reckless driver was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 2:09 P.M. on June 20.
• A dumping complaint was reported in the 100 block of Gateway Avenue at 3:03 p.m. on June 20.
• A parking violation was reported in the 200 block of Sixteenth Street at 6:25 p.m. on June 20.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 200 block of Park Place at 6:52 p.m. on June 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.