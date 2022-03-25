- Ifeany R. Amalinze, Cheektowaga, New York, overload, $80 and costs
- Charlos R. Bacon, Hornell, New York, overload, $80 and costs
- Apoorva Berl, Brampton, Ontario, overload, $80 and costs
- Kelly Bowers, 153 Poplar St., Conneaut, possession of drug abuse instruments, $150 and costs, 180-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, continue treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for two years
- Jasminder S. Braa, Brampton, Ontario, overload, $121 and costs
- Bruce Britton, 2711 Donahoe Drive, Ashtabula, resisting arrest, $100 and costs, 90-day jail sentence (82 days conditionally suspended), credit for eight days spent in jail prior to conviction, continue treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for three years
- David Devine, Wattsburg, Pennsylvania, maximum overload, $127 and costs
- Gene P. English, Cranesville, Pennsylvania, driving under suspension/revocation, $500 and costs ($250 conditionally suspended), 180-day jail sentence (170 days conditionally suspended) if not a valid licensed driver; display of license plates, $25 and costs
- Herbert L. Erickson, 499 ½ Liberty St., Conneaut, traffic control device, $150 and costs
- Frandcito Gachette, Stoughton, Massachusetts, maximum overload, $80 and costs
- Kylie E. Gruey, 153 W. Cedar St., Jefferson, speeding, $110 and costs
- Mark V. Gurto, 560 Harbor St., Conneaut, possession of marijuana, $50 and costs; drug paraphernalia, $100 and costs, 30-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for two years
- Jacob J. Haggerty, 280 Center St., Conneaut, temporary permit without licensed driver, $75 and costs; expired plates, $50 and costs
- Tyler L. Hamft, 503 Broad St., Conneaut, FRA suspension, $250 and costs, may participate in community work service program in lieu of fine/costs
- Al Harris, 439 Madison St., Conneaut, intimidation of victim, $250 and costs, 180-day jail sentence conditionally suspended
- Ann Headley, 487 State St., Conneaut, assault, $250 and costs, 180-day jail sentence conditionally suspended
- Johnathon Headley, 487 State St., Conneaut, assault, $250 and costs, 180-day jail sentence conditionally suspended
- Vanetta L. Hine,781 Harbor St., Apt. 9, Conneaut, possession of drug paraphernalia, $150 and costs, 30-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, obtain assessment and follow recommended treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for two years
- Steven C. Honeycutt, 346 ½ State St., Conneaut, no operator's license, $100 and costs
- Kirk D. Jennings, 992 Center Road, Conneaut, muffler, $50 and costs
- Kristinna M. Jerik, 309 South Ridge Road, Conneaut, expired plates, $50 and costs
- Allen Jerry, Jamestown, New York, overload, $135 and costs
- Michael McGinnis, Westlake, failure to control, $150 and costs
- Jason H. Parnell, 805 Spring St., Conneaut, no operator's license, $150 and costs
- Rand E. Peart, Ormond Beach, Florida, overload, $80 and costs
- Donald D. Potts Jr., Millington, Tennessee, overload, $80 and costs
- Richard L. Raimo Jr., Copiaguo,New York, overload, $80 and costs
- Podro J. Rodriquez-Martinez, Altamonte Springs, Florida, overload, $136 and costs
- Myron Rodgers, Cleveland, attempted illegal conveyance, $300 and costs, 180-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, banned from 501 Thompson Road, three-page letter of apology to warden
- Arelis Romero, Richmond, Virginia, maximum overload, $80 and costs
- Brian R. Simmons, Elwood, Indiana, overload, $129 and costs
- Arshdeep Singh, Scarborough, Ontario, overload, $129 and costs
- Lakhvir N. Singh, Buffalo, New York, $123 and costs
- Manjinder Singh, Brampton, Ontario, overweight/oversize vehicle on state route, $122 and costs
- Devon A. Smith, Corfu, New York, overload, $260 and costs
- Ashley M. Todd, 485 Lakeview Ave., Conneaut, expired plates, $50 and costs
- Alexander V. Vangieson, 404 W. Main Road, Conneaut, driving under suspension, $250 and costs, 180-day jail sentence (150 days conditionally suspended)
- Milton N. Williams, Davenport, Florida, overload, $80 and costs
Conneaut Municipal Court
Obituaries
JEFFERSON [emdash] Anna Johnson, 74, passed away unexpectedly on March 24, 2022 in the Cleveland Clinic. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the Fleming-Billman Funeral Home, 49 W. Jefferson St. Jefferson.
Memorial contributions to Earth Angel Farms. The address that was provided in the obituary that was printed in Friday's edition is incorrect; the correct address is: 8828 East Market Street, Warren, Ohio 44484
ANDOVER [emdash] Daniel Edwin Payne changed his address to heaven on Sunday evening, March 20, 2022. A celebration of life will be held on April 24th, 2022, at the Andover Christian Church Fellowship Hall at 1pm. Should friends so desire, memorials may be made to Earth Angel Farm, 983 Niles …
Donald Gene Williams, age 74, of Ashtabula passed March 23, 2022 at the Saybrook Landing. Memorial Service will be on April 12 at Guerriero Funeral Home, time to be announced. guerrierofuneralhome.com
