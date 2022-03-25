  • Ifeany R. Amalinze, Cheektowaga, New York, overload, $80 and costs
  • Charlos R. Bacon, Hornell, New York, overload, $80 and costs
  • Apoorva Berl, Brampton, Ontario, overload, $80 and costs
  • Kelly Bowers, 153 Poplar St., Conneaut, possession of drug abuse instruments, $150 and costs, 180-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, continue treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for two years
  • Jasminder S. Braa, Brampton, Ontario, overload, $121 and costs
  • Bruce Britton, 2711 Donahoe Drive, Ashtabula, resisting arrest, $100 and costs, 90-day jail sentence (82 days conditionally suspended), credit for eight days spent in jail prior to conviction, continue treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for three years
  • David Devine, Wattsburg, Pennsylvania, maximum overload, $127 and costs
  • Gene P. English, Cranesville, Pennsylvania, driving under suspension/revocation, $500 and costs ($250 conditionally suspended), 180-day jail sentence (170 days conditionally suspended) if not a valid licensed driver; display of license plates, $25 and costs
  • Herbert L. Erickson, 499 ½ Liberty St., Conneaut, traffic control device, $150 and costs
  • Frandcito Gachette, Stoughton, Massachusetts, maximum overload, $80 and costs
  • Kylie E. Gruey, 153 W. Cedar St., Jefferson, speeding, $110 and costs
  • Mark V. Gurto, 560 Harbor St., Conneaut, possession of marijuana, $50 and costs; drug paraphernalia, $100 and costs, 30-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for two years
  • Jacob J. Haggerty, 280 Center St., Conneaut, temporary permit without licensed driver, $75 and costs; expired plates, $50 and costs
  • Tyler L. Hamft, 503 Broad St., Conneaut, FRA suspension, $250 and costs, may participate in community work service program in lieu of fine/costs
  • Al Harris, 439 Madison St., Conneaut, intimidation of victim, $250 and costs, 180-day jail sentence conditionally suspended
  • Ann Headley, 487 State St., Conneaut, assault, $250 and costs, 180-day jail sentence conditionally suspended
  • Johnathon Headley, 487 State St., Conneaut, assault, $250 and costs, 180-day jail sentence conditionally suspended
  • Vanetta L. Hine,781 Harbor St., Apt. 9, Conneaut, possession of drug paraphernalia, $150 and costs, 30-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, obtain assessment and follow recommended treatment program, shall not purchase/possess/consume alcohol or drug of abuse or any pseudoephedrine product or go to a liquor establishment for two years
  • Steven C. Honeycutt, 346 ½ State St., Conneaut, no operator's license, $100 and costs
  • Kirk D. Jennings, 992 Center Road, Conneaut, muffler, $50 and costs
  • Kristinna M. Jerik, 309 South Ridge Road, Conneaut, expired plates, $50 and costs
  • Allen Jerry, Jamestown, New York, overload, $135 and costs
  • Michael McGinnis, Westlake, failure to control, $150 and costs
  • Jason H. Parnell, 805 Spring St., Conneaut, no operator's license, $150 and costs
  • Rand E. Peart, Ormond Beach, Florida, overload, $80 and costs
  • Donald D. Potts Jr., Millington, Tennessee, overload, $80 and costs
  • Richard L. Raimo Jr., Copiaguo,New York, overload, $80 and costs
  • Podro J. Rodriquez-Martinez, Altamonte Springs, Florida, overload, $136 and costs
  • Myron Rodgers, Cleveland, attempted illegal conveyance, $300 and costs, 180-day jail sentence conditionally suspended, banned from 501 Thompson Road, three-page letter of apology to warden
  • Arelis Romero, Richmond, Virginia, maximum overload, $80 and costs
  • Brian R. Simmons, Elwood, Indiana, overload, $129 and costs
  • Arshdeep Singh, Scarborough, Ontario, overload, $129 and costs
  • Lakhvir N. Singh, Buffalo, New York, $123 and costs
  • Manjinder Singh, Brampton, Ontario, overweight/oversize vehicle on state route, $122 and costs
  • Devon A. Smith, Corfu, New York, overload, $260 and costs
  • Ashley M. Todd, 485 Lakeview Ave., Conneaut, expired plates, $50 and costs
  • Alexander V. Vangieson, 404 W. Main Road, Conneaut, driving under suspension, $250 and costs, 180-day jail sentence (150 days conditionally suspended)
  • Milton N. Williams, Davenport, Florida, overload, $80 and costs

