CONNEAUT – The end of May in Conneaut featured an observance different from the usual military tributes.
For several days, a somber reminder of the May 24 shootings in Uvalde, Texas, graced the front of the Thompson Smith Nesbitt Funeral Home on downtown Main Street.
The display was simple: 21 chairs placed in a row, one for each of the 19 students and their two adult teachers gunned down inside Robb Elementary School. Each chair is draped with a black ribbon bearing the name of a victim.
“We wanted to show support for the families in Texas,” said Stephanie Nesbitt, co-owner of the business.
Soon after the shootings, Nesbitt’s husband and business partner, Eric, suggested a memorial to help “personalize” the event, she said. Eric thought a line of empty chairs would help illustrate the magnitude of the tragedy, Nesbitt said.
“It help puts it in perspective,” she said. “It’s overwhelming and touching.”
The couple contacted officials at the Conneaut Area City Schools district to borrow 19 child-sized chairs not in use and kept in storage, Nesbitt said.
“We called on a Friday and set everything up (the following) Sunday,” she said. “Making the ribbons was very emotional.”
The display sat on a stretch of Main Street that doubles as the parade route for the city’s Memorial Day service. The prominent location attracted attention, Nesbitt said.
“One woman said it made her [teary-eyed],” she said.
The Nesbitts did not erect the display as a political statement, but to help people “think of the families,” she said. The period around Memorial Day, while an opportunity to honor the sacrifice of the military, is also a chance to remember others who have passed, Nesbitt said.
The holiday “can be a time to focus on ancestors” and why gravesites get special attention from family, she said.
“It’s a time to honor the military, but also others who have lost their lives,” Nesbitt said.
