A Conneaut, Ohio, man died early Thursday while undergoing surgery at an Erie hospital for injuries from a motorcycle crash on Route 198 near Conneautville Wednesday afternoon, according to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook.
Roger J. Hatch, 66, died at 2:38 a.m. during surgery at UPMC Hamot, Cook told the Tribune Thursday.
Cook said he ruled Hatch’s death accidental due to multiple blunt force trauma.
Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville said Hatch sustained major injuries to his lower extremities, however, was conscious and alert while being tended to at the crash scene by emergency medical personnel. Hatch was wearing a helmet, police said.
According to state police, the crash happened at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday as Hatch was traveling west on a motorcycle on Route 198 near Summerhill Drive in Summerhill Township.
The motorcycle went off the road on a left curve, struck a utility pole and slid into a group of trees before the bike ended up stopped in the middle of the roadway, police said.
Hatch was found approximately 15 to 20 feet away in grassy area off the roadway, police said.
Hatch was taken by Springboro Ambulance Service to UPMC Hamot for further treatment, police said.
State police were assisted at scene by Conneautville, Conneaut Lake and Springboro volunteer fire departments, Springboro Ambulance Service and Borderline Towing.
Marcy Funeral Home of Conneaut, Ohio, is handling funeral arrangements for Hatch, Cook said.
