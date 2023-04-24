CONNEAUT — The Conneaut Ohio Lions Club was recognized this week for their achievements and service.
District Governor Lion Carol Snyder presented the club with three certificates and praised the club’s work for the community.
The Conneaut Ohio Lions Club received the Finish Strong Award for adding three new members in 2022, an Excellence in Reporting recognition for Lion Secretary Encie Moroski’s administrative work, and a certificate of appreciation for donations made by the Conneaut Ohio Lions Club to the District.
“We very much appreciate District Governor Carol for recognizing our club’s work,” Lion President David Thomas said. “I look forward to our club continuing to be a strong part of the Conneaut community in the future.”
The awards were presented at a District Zone Meeting led by Ashtabula Lion Kathy Ray. Present at the meeting were the Painesville Lion Club, Ashtabula Lion Club, and Conneaut Lion Club at Biscotti’s Restaurant. The evening was Ray’s final meeting as Zone 3 chair after many years of service. Ashtabula Lion Charlie Hutson will be replacing Ray as Zone Chair.
The meeting kicked off a busy time for the Conneaut Ohio Lions Club as they anticipate an eventful summer of events and community opportunities. The Lions will host Conneaut Safety Town for Conneaut Kindergarten students this June. To help pay for that program, there will be a Nite at the Races event the evening of June 3 at the Conneaut Human Resource Center.
Additionally, the Lions Club will be holding their annual Luke Stough Memorial Scholarship Golf Outing on July 22 at Village Green Golf Course to benefit their scholarship fund.
“Our club is always looking for new members to help the Conneaut community and get involved,” Thomas said. “Anyone who has an interest in one of the events or learning more about Lions, we would love to talk with them.”
Those interested in learning more about the Conneaut Lions Club or the assistance and programming available for area residents can contact Thomas at 440-812-9022 or thomas15david@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.