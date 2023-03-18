CONNEAUT — The Conneaut Lions Club will start a new tradition this year in order to continue financially supporting the Conneaut Safety Town program.
The club’s first annual Night at the Races benefit will be held at 6 p.m. June 3 at the Conneaut Human Resource Center.
“We wanted to hold something different than what is usually done in Conneaut,” said Conneaut Lions President David Thomas.
Board Members Eric Nesbitt and Mike David proposed the idea as a unique way to raise the several thousand dollars necessary to hold the yearly Safety Town free of charge.
The fundraiser will feature taped horse races with the ability for participants to wager on each race while enjoying a charcuterie board dinner and snacks.
Horses will be sold prior to the event with the ability to name a horse and opportunity to win money if the horse is a race winner.
“Our goal is to introduce more folks in the community to the Lions Club and welcome past and future supporters of Safety Town to this new event,” Thomas said.
The Lions Club hope to bring back its annual Money Night Reverse Raffle next year and, if the Night at the Races is successful, do both.
The Conneaut Lions are busy this time of year as they plan for Safety Town in June, their annual Luke Stough Memorial Golf Outing in July, and anticipate awarding $2,000 in high school scholarships.
The Lions also donate to non-profit groups serving blind support dogs, eyesight services and camps for children.
Those interested in attending or supporting the Conneaut Lions Club event on June 3 can purchase tickets, sponsor a horse, or volunteer by contacting Thomas at 440-812-9022, or Board Members Eric Nesbitt at 440-228-0012, or Mike David at 440-381-1196.
More information can be found on the Conneaut Ohio Lions Club Facebook page.
