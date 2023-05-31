CONNEAUT — The Conneaut Ohio Lions Club boasts a new board of directors following an installation ceremony of officers held Thursday at Sparky’s Place in Conneaut.
District Zone Chair Kathy Ray of Ashtabula led the ceremony and swore in the new officers for the 2023-24 Lion Year.
County Auditor David Thomas was elected for a second term as president; Mike David, vice president and LCIF coordinator; Encie Moroski, secretary and marketing; Jen Boroski, treasurer: Eric Nesbitt, one year director; Tim Church, two year director; Lew Shirley, membership director; Ed Somppi, program coordinator, and Larry Wright, service chair and tail twister.
“Looking back over our past year, we have seen many successes and continuations of traditions,” Thomas said. “We are excited for the coming year and the new opportunities we will have.”
Thomas thanked the outgoing officers and club members for their help and support during the year to keep the Conneaut Lions Club strong.
“Members are not resting though over the summer as they anticipate a busy few months in service and fellowship,” he said.
Conneaut’s Safety Town is the largest project of the Conneaut Lions Club and will be held this year from June 19th- July 1st with Director Jodie Pape. Other activities planned for the summer include Night at the Races coming up this Saturday, a golf outing on July 22, and social outings to the Captains games and Presque Isle.
“We are always looking for new members and folks who want to make an impact in the community,” Thomas said.
Those interested in learning more about the Conneaut Lions Club, or the events they will be holding over the summer, can contact Thomas at 440-812-9022 or thomas15david@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.