CANTON — The Conneaut Lions Club is known for acts of service, and last week they also provided financial help to local and state charities.
Conneaut Lions Club President David Thomas attended the Ohio Lions District-13 Convention in Canton to vote on club business and donate money to charities.
The club donated a total of $2,500 in charitable giving, joining hundreds of other Ohio Lions Club members during the Annual Parade of Checks.
“We would like to thank the many generous supporters of our club who allow us then to bless others here and across Ohio,” Thomas said.
The donations included $500 to the Ohio Lions Eye Research Foundation, $500 to the Lions Eye Program, $500 to Pilot Dogs for eye-seeing training, $250 to Disaster Relief, $250 to the Diabetes Camp Ho Mita Koda, $250 to the Lions Hearing Aid Program and $250 to the Ohio Lions Foundation.
Lions Clubs are traditionally focused on eyesight and assisting youth and adults in receiving eyeglasses, in addition to eye screenings and preventive care. The Conneaut donations helped this mission along with other causes.
In addition to the research the club helped to support, three of the charities impact local residents.
“Camp Ho Mita Koda is a cool opportunity for kids in our area with diabetes to learn, socialize with others having their same condition, and enjoy the summer,” Thomas said. “There’s also the Lions Eye Program where locals with the need for glasses or other eye related concerns can get assistance.”
The third program Thomas discussed was the Pilot Dogs nonprofit out of Columbus. This group trains dogs to be sight and assistance companions for the blind and visually impaired. Through donations, the dogs are provided to eligible students at no cost to them.
Thomas said that while not all of the funds will come back to help local residents, the money is put to good use across Ohio, including Ashtabula County.
The donations given by the Conneaut Lions Club were in addition to other service activities the club participates in yearly.
Most well-known is the Conneaut Safety Town program. For more than 50 years, Safety Town has served kindergarteners and provided scholarships for high school seniors.
The club is looking to grow and add new members to help with service projects and activities for the community.
The club will host ‘A Night at the Races’ to benefit Safety Town on June 3 in Conneaut. Tickets can be purchased from any club member.
Those interested in learning more about the Conneaut Lions Club or the assistance and programing available for area residents can contact President David Thomas at 440-812-9022 or thomas15david@gmail.com.
