CONNEAUT — Readers will have more time to peruse the shelves at the Conneaut Public Library with new, expanded hours.
The library will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. The library will still be closed on Sunday.
Library Executive Director Kathy Zappitello said the decision to expand hours was made after members of the public asked why the library was not open later at night.
“We are expanding services because of the true belief that this library is for the people, and we will do anything to serve our community,” she said.
Library staff is working to make sure there is programming during the extended hours, and will collect data about how well-used the expanded hours are, Zappitello said.
“So it’s important that, if these extended hours are important to you, as a community member and a library user, we want to see you,” she said. “We want to be able to not only see those faces in here, but also look at the statistics and the help that will come from serving the public.”
Zappitello said she is a good steward of taxpayer money.
“I will not waste that money,” she said.
If community members do not take advantage of the new hours, the library will return to its previous hours, which were 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, Zappitello said.
“It costs more money to be open more hours, let’s face it,” she said. “We need to be very frugal with the taxpayer dollar.”
Zappitello said the discussion about extending the library’s hours started in the middle of 2022, but the decision was made to wait until the start of the year to try it.
“We want people to use the library,” she said.
