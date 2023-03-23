CONNEAUT – Motorists westbound on Interstate 90 have a new spot to stop and stretch at the Ohio-Pennsylvania line in Conneaut.
A $2.7 million rest center, under construction since 2021, officially welcomed travelers this week, said Ray Marsch, spokesman for the Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 4 in Akron.
“The building opened for business Monday morning,” he said.
Some fine-tuning is still needed, Marsch said.
ODOT is awaiting delivery of furniture and décor, along with material promoting local and state tourist attractions, he said.
“There’s a little more work to do,” Marsch said. “It’s not a final project. But people can use the facility. We wanted the building to be open.”
The structure replaces a rest center constructed in the 1980s. The new arrival is nearly twice the size of the original. The footprint includes 5,412 square feet of space under roof as well as a 1,474 square-foot porch.
Greenheart Companies LLC of Boardman was sold the contract, which included construction of two additional centers in Portage County. The entire package totaled $8.2 million, officials have said.
Supply chain issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic hampered progress on the Conneaut component, officials said.
The center is part of an initiative to make Ohio more attractive to visitors. “It’s a new tourism feature,” Marsch said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.