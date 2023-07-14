By SAM MAUJRER
CONNEAUT — The Conneaut Hospital Thrift Shop is located on Main Street in Conneaut, in the old JC Penney building.
The shop sells everything from household goods like candles to clothes and shoes.
Everyone who works at the shop is a volunteer and many of them have been working at the shop many years and continue to serve.
Currently, there are about 50 volunteers. All of them choose when they work, what job they want to perform and how many hours they work.
Cheryl Johnston is the president of the shop and is a volunteer herself. She believes that the shop is a great benefit to the community as it is a great place to find affordable things.
She is happy to have such a good group of volunteers, whose collective goal is to keep the store running.
“I think they take a lot of pride in that, in the benefit of the community,” Johnston said.
Lori Maurer is the organization’s secretary and has been volunteering for the last six years.
She believes working at the Conneaut Hospital Thrift Shop gives many volunteers a sense of pride as well — as they are contributing to their community instead of sitting at home.
The majority of the volunteers are older women, and some of them are in their 90s. All the women who volunteer their time are there because they want to be there.
They want to contribute to an organization that has a goal of helping the community.
When the Conneaut Hospital Thrift Shop was founded in 1975, the purpose was to work for the good of the hospital.
At the time the Conneaut hospital was a small community hospital and the shop would raise funds and tose who worked there would help in any way they could.
Since then that small community hospital has joined with University Hospitals to form the Conneaut Medical Center. Although the hospital is under new management, the thrift shop continues to have the same goal.
“We still want to help out in any way because we want to have a good community hospital,” Johnston said.
The organization has donated funds to the hospital for things that may not be in its budget, such as rehabilitation programs for post-surgical patients.
In 2008, Conneaut Hospital Thrift Shop discovered another way to help the community, when it began offering scholarships for students pursuing careers in health care.
The scholarship was $500 in 2008 and as the years progressed, the number of scholarships and the amounts have increased steadily.
“This year we are giving 17 scholarships at the amount of $1,250 each,” Johnston said.
This has been a way that they can not only help out the community, but also a rising generation.
Giving back that way is part of what brings the women of the Conneaut Hospital Thrift Shop back every year.
