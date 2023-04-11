ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula County Educational Service Center Happy Hearts class at Conneaut High School recently took a “sweet” trip to Bridge Street in the Ashtabula Harbor.
Several students said the sweet treats at Marianne’s Chocolates and the ice cream at Blended were their favorite stops on the trip, said Elizabeth Canter, the classroom teacher
“Overall, I think they enjoyed getting out of the classroom to see the businesses near their community that they might not have otherwise known about,” she said. “This was my favorite part, too.”
While the focus of the trip was exploring vocational opportunities, there was ample opportunity to apply skills the students have learned in the classroom, Canter said.
The students practiced social skills talking to hosts, practiced ordering and paying for items, and they explored ways they can be involved in the community.
“The students made connections with the people in the community in a way that may encourage them to visit these places in the future with their families,” she said.
The students started their day at Harbor Perk, learning the skills needed to be a barista.
Next, they visited Goodwill Industries, where they toured the behind-the-scenes activities, such as sorting and preparing items for sale.
“The students thought seeing this process was really neat, none of them knew how much work was involved,” Canter said. “Students then had the opportunity to look through the racks.”
After Goodwill, they made a quick stop at Salon 1020 and learned about being a stylist and owning a salon.
At Marianne’s Chocolates, they sampled fudge and picked out some treats to purchase.
They finished their day at Blended, where they ate their packed lunches, and enjoyed ice cream for dessert.
“We have a fun and entertaining atmosphere full of color, friendly staff, and delicious healthy meals,” said Blended’s owner Melody Griffith, who welcomed the students.
Canter said all of the businesses warmly welcomed her students.
“They took time to answer all of the students’ questions and allowed them to explore the spaces,” she said.
Many of the students took home business cards or menus so they could return with their families.
The Ashtabula County Educational Service Center planned and facilitated the field trip.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.