CONNEAUT — The city will commemorate Independence Day on Saturday with a parade, live music and a fireworks display.
Amber Marshall, the organizer of the parade, said participants will line up on Depot Street, and at 2 p.m. on Saturday, the parade will travel from Depot Street, down Broad Street to Lakeview Park.
More than 30 people and groups have signed up to participate in the parade, not counting emergency vehicles.
“There seem to be a lot more people and a lot different people,” Marshall said.
Marshall encouraged everyone to dress in red, white and blue.
Conneaut Port Authority Chairman George Peterson said two bands will be performing at Lakeview Park, starting at 3 p.m..
The two bands are Hill Top Honey and Styles Haury.
A fireworks display will begin once it is dark, Peterson said. The sandbar will be closed for safety on Saturday, he said.
The fireworks display will be launched from the sandbar.
In addition to the live music and fireworks, there will be a basket raffle, car show, a 50/50 drawing, a kayak raffle, various food vendors, and LED novelties at the park on Saturday.
“I am just so impressed with the city of Conneaut and the vendors and the people of Conneaut,” Peterson said.
He said he was nervous about whether or not the Port Authority would raise enough funds for the event.
“But they really stepped up,” Peterson said. “Almost every business in the harbor district has given to us, almost every business in town has participated in it.”
Approximately 65-70 people and businesses have contributed to the fireworks and the festival.
“We’ve collected over $25,000, which I just think is phenomenal,” Peterson said. “When it comes to excitement for the children and anything to do with the city of Conneaut, this community really steps up.”
This year is the first for the Conneaut Port Authority hosting the event.
“I’m not shocked, but I’m very impressed with the amount of people that have come out in support of this whole deal,” Peterson said. “So I’m excited about it, I’m hoping that nobody is going to get let down.”
He said committee members are planning to take a quick break after the event, then get to work on next year’s event.
“It’s been a labor of love,” Peterson said.
