CONNEAUT — Multiple agencies responded to boaters in distress on Tuesday morning.
Anthony Nelson, a firefighter/paramedic with the Conneaut Fire Department, said the department was dispatched at 9:44 a.m. on Tuesday for a water rescue. CFD responded with the Coast Guard, Nelson said.
A boat was just outside of the breakwall when assistance was requested, Nelson said.
Conneaut Police Department staff took firefighters out to the boat, Nelson said.
Two occupants of the boat were unconscious from suspected carbon monoxide exposure, Nelson said.
“When we arrived, one was unresponsive, the other wasn’t really ambulatory,” he said.
All three occupants of the boat were transported to UH Conneaut, Nelson said.
The Ashtabula Township Fire Department provided mutual aid and transported one of the victims, he said.
The incident is being investigated by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Coast Guard, Nelson said.
