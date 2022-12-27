CONNEAUT — Four people were left homeless on Tuesday afternoon when fire significantly damaged a two-and-a-half story home in the 200 block of Lee Street, according to Conneaut Fire Chief Steve Lee.
Lee said there was a lot of damage to the second floor of the structure. He said the firefighters quickly directed a line into the house and put the fire out, but there was extensive overhaul work to be done because of the type of insulation in the building.
The fire was called in around 1 p.m. and firefighters were on the scene for almost four hours.
Lee said none of the occupants were at home at the time of the fire and the Red Cross was working out arrangements to house the family.
The house is not able to be used at this time.
“It will take some extensive repair,” Lee said.
He said mutual aid assistance came from Ashtabula Township and Springfield Township fire departments.
