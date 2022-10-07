CONNEAUT — Conneaut firefighters were able to contain a fire to the attic of a home at 503 Sandusky Street early Thursday morning, said Conneaut Firefighter Mike Bernato.
He said the fire was called in around 6:30 a.m. and Conneaut Fire Department was assisted by firefighters from Springfield (Pa.) Fire Department.
Bernato said there was smoke and water damage throughout the house but most of the damage was contained to the attic. Firefighters were on the scene for about two hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.