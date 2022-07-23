CONNEAUT — An estimated $50,000 in damage occurred during a Friday afternoon fire on Washington Street.
The Conneaut Fire Department responded to the call at 176 Washington Street at 1:31 p.m., said Conneaut Fire Chief Steven Lee.
Lee said the fire started behind a trash can and ended up moving into the house and attached business. He said the firefighters were able to get some of the merchandise out of the building and put the fire out.
He said Springfield and Ashtabula responded mutual aid and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Lee said firefighters were on the scene for about two hours and estimated damage to the structure and contents was about $50,000.
“Everybody got out and there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters,” Lee said.
