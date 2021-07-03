CONNEAUT — A quickly organized Fourth of July festival gave people a chance to relax while preparing for the Saturday evening fireworks show.
"I think it came out pretty good for six weeks to put it on," said Darlyene Brisley, who organized the car show part of the event that also included live bands, food and a cornhole tournament.
Brisley worked with Reuben Schwartz, owner of Schwartz Construction Ltd., to create an event to at least partially replace the former festival at Lakeview Park.
Schwartz said he felt the community needed an event and he worked with area business people and the Conneaut Moose Club to raise $18,000 to put on a massive fireworks show and put the festival side of the event together.
Schwartz said the car show was busy and competitors were tossing bean bags to win the cornhole tournament. He said getting outside for a day of fun was important. He thanked the lodge for helping in the fundraising effort.
Hellz Bellz got some of the crowd dancing around 5 p.m. as they played a variety of AC DC songs.
"I got lucky to get them in here," Schwartz said.
Rough Cut also played on Saturday evening as people prepared their spots to view the fireworks.
"The last hour (around 5:15 p.m.) they (fireworks fans) keep pushing in," Schwartz said.
The fireworks were set up below the park on Saturday afternoon in preparation for the 10 p.m. show.
"I am going to do it again next year and I want to double the size," Schwartz said. He said he plans to work with other business leaders to increase the size of the festival.
