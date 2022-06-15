CONNEAUT — City Council awarded the bid for the city's 2022 paving program to Koski Construction during a meeting Monda night.
City Manager Jim Hockaday said previously that the city’s 2022 program would include:
• Hosford Avenue from Maple the end of Hosford.
• Tower Street from Hosford to Brown.
• 12th Street from Buffalo to Broad.
• Pearl Street, from Broad to Harbor.
• Gateway Avenue from Route 7, 350 feet east.
• Millard Avenue, from Detroit to Clinton.
• Brown Avenue, 275 northwest of Main Street to the Maple, and West Street, from West Main to Maple≥
The city will have to enter into a change order for the paving of West Street once the city enters into a contract, Hockaday said.
Council also approved an ordinance to advertise for bids for the Buffalo Street Sanitary Sewer project.
In other business:
• Council approved a replacement to the city's noise ordinance.
"It previously required the officer to have a decibel meter in some cases," Hockaday said.
• Center Road has re-opened following work on the bridge deck, Hockaday said.
Mill and fill work on Route 20 reached the Viaduct Bridge on Monday, he said. The likely next step for the contractors is to start milling and laying intermediate course asphalt on Route 20 from the section of 20 that was worked on last year to the North Kingsville line.
"Once that's done, the final course of asphalt will come in," he said.
Members of the public have stated that the manholes are too high, but there is another inch and a half of asphalt to be applied, Hockaday said.
"And even at the end of that, they individually adjust the manholes," he said.
• Hockaday said the city is nearly ready to advertise for bids for the dredged material facility.
The facility, to be built in the harbor, would separate dredged material from Conneaut's harbor into its component parts.
• Council approved setting a hearing date for June 27 for the city's 2023 tax budget.
