CONNEAUT — On Monday night, Conneaut City Council voted to accept and allocate $9 million in grant funding for the construction of a dredged material facility in the city’s port.
The funds will be used to construct a facility to separate material dredged from Conneaut Harbor into its component parts, which can then be sold.
The $9 million grant is from the Ohio EPA, and will be used exclusively to pay for construction, City Manager Jim Hockaday said.
“These are ARPA dollars that are pipelined through the state of Ohio, and they are ARPA funding restricted,” Hockaday said. “So they’re not very flexible dollars, so they’re being utilized exclusively for construction.”
Prior state capital dollars the city received for the project are more flexible, and will be used to pay for non-construction costs on the project.
The facility, which will be constructed along Conneaut Creek, is the result of a ban against open lake dumping of dredged material. Previously, material dredged from Lake Erie harbors would be taken out into Lake Erie and dumped, but the practice was banned in 2020.
Hockaday said the hope is to get the project out for bid and a bid accepted in time to start work in July.
The bid packet will have various construction timelines in it, Hockaday said.
“One of the biggest challenges right now everywhere in construction is just a shortage of trucking,” Hockaday said. “It’s affecting literally everything at this juncture.”
Council also approved ordinances to create a fund for the money and appropriate the grant money to a line in the fund.
In other business:
• At a work session after the regular meeting, council members reached a verbal agreement on the city’s 2022 paving program.
The city’s 2022 program will include Hosford Avenue from Maple the end of Hosford, Tower Street from Hosford to Brown, 12th Street from Buffalo to Broad, Pearl Street, from Broad to Harbor, Gateway Avenue from Route 7, 350 feet east, Millard Avenue, from Detroit to Clinton, Brown Avenue, 275 northwest of Main Street to the Maple, and West Street, from West Main to Maple, Hockaday said.
An alternate included in the bid includes more significant work on the first 275 feet of Brown Avenue, and additional work on Millard Avenue.
The city did not receive any bids for cement stabilization of gravel roads this year, Hockaday said.
“Costs on construction, even during the period of time this was out to bid, have gone up tremendously,” Hockaday said.
The city has around $677,000 for paving in 2022, Finance Director John Williams said.
A vote to formally approve the paving program will take place at an upcoming meeting.
• The Wall That Heals, a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, will travel through Conneaut today, May 25. The wall and an escort will travel from Gateway Plaza, up Route 7 to Route 20, then into Pennsylvania on its way to Erie. The convoy is scheduled to depart for Erie at 1 p.m..
• A public works committee meeting is tentatively scheduled for June 9 at 6 p.m., committee Chair Terry Moisio said.
