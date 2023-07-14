CONNEAUT — The northeastern corner of the state of Ohio has a lot to offer for residents and tourists.
Conneaut Harbor is a focal point for fishing throughout the year, but especially in the summer. For much of the summer the parking lots at the Conneaut Public Dock are jammed with people looking for a day of relaxation on Lake Erie.
Conneaut Township Park is a gem that is being improved as a new concession building is presently under construction.
Birdwatching is also a big draw, especially during migration times in the spring and the fall with blue herons also making their homes along the Lake Erie shoreline.
A wide variety of community groups provide area residents with educational opportunities and family fun, including the recently completed Red, White and Boom 4th of July Festival at Lakeview Park.
