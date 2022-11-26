CONNEAUT — A little bit of Americana was on display Friday night as the city celebrated the beginning of the holiday season and remembered those who have gone before.
City leaders turned downtown into a “Hallmark Christmas,” getting businesses and civic groups involved in the annual parade and continuing the Lights of Love tradition that has been part of the community for 35 years.
Penny Armeni, a member and past president of the Conneaut Area Chamber of Commerce, said the organization coordinated both the parade and the Lights of Love program and chose the “Hallmark Christmas” theme.
The Lights of Love program began in 1987 when local businesswoman Sarah Schenck suggested the idea as a fundraiser for the organization and a way for Conneaut residents to remember loved ones who have passed away.
Residents can buy a Christmas ornament for $5 in memory of or to honor a loved one.
Armeni said the ornaments may still be purchased at the chamber of commerce, Conneaut Savings and Loan and Port Conneaut Credit Union.
Armeni said few thought the program would last so long, but it has become a special part of the community. She said the ornament this year features a cardinal and has been selling well.
Rev. Tim Kraus reminded the lighting ceremony crowd of the people who have gone before and the meaning of Christmas.
“We remember the real reason [for the season] is you gave your son,” he said during a prayer.
Santa Claus gathered all the children to help him light the downtown Christmas tree with a “ho-ho-ho!”
Armeni said businesses were invited to bring drinks, cookies or other snacks for the crowds of people who were able to watch the parade in relatively warm weather this year.
The parade lasted about 30 minutes and included a variety of units from a long line of Jeeps, to the Conneaut High School band and, of course, Santa Claus.
Band members got into the spirt of the season wearing Christmas clothes and putting lights on their instruments. Many of the Jeeos were also decorated with festive lights.
Christine Luce said she brought her children, who love Santa, to experience the Christmas magic. She said it is a special evening for her, too.
“It brings out the inner child in me, too,” Luce said.
