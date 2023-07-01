CONNEAUT — The opportunity to see friends and neighbors and enjoy summer weather were just two of the reasons hundreds of people gathered along Broad Street to watch the Fourth of July Parade.
The Red, White and Boom committee is coordinating the festival this year and sponsored the parade on Saturday evening with 29 different units involved and another 40 Jeeps participating, said parade coordinator Amber Marshall.
About an hour and a half before the 6 p.m. parade start things were looking a big iffy with some threatening clouds appearing from the west, but Marshall said she wasn't too concerned.
"Rain doesn't bother me," she said, but acknowledged that thunder and lightning would have forced the parade to be cancelled.
Marshall said registration had been online for a month or two and a wide variety of people and groups responded. Uncle Sam on stilts was a popular part of the parade and he was joined by politicians, Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, floats, the Conneaut High School band and many other participants.
Mary Evans said she moved to Conneaut 12 years ago and has been at all the parades since. She said she keeps coming back because she loves "all of it."
Abby Newell,of Girard, Pa., even came across the Ohio border to see the parade.
"We love the Fourth of July Parade we never miss it," she said.
Conneaut 2022 Citizen of the Year Connie Naylor was the parade marshal and dozens of children lined Broad Street to pick up candy thrown from floats during the parade.
The parade started on Depot Street, headed north on Broad Street than west on Erie Street to the festival site at Lakeview Park.
