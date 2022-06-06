CONNEAUT — Conneaut High School’s 133rd commencement ceremony took place 2 p.m. on Saturday at New Leaf Event Center in Conneaut.
CHS Principal Stephanie Anservitz said students have been counting the number of days until graduation, but they have counted a number of other things over the last several years, which brought them to Saturday’s ceremony.
“You’ve counted the number of words in an essay, and the number of pages you have left to read in a book,” Anservitz said. “You’ve counted the number of seconds to set at new PR, and the number of laps until your race is done. You’ve counted passing yards and points scored, you’ve counted how many bars you have to rest until it’s your time to play.
“You’ve counted how many minutes you have until the bell rings, and how long it will take you to go around to the underpass because a train has stopped on the tracks, again,” she said.
Senior Class President Ella Burdick said she was filled with a great sense of accomplishment. “Today is the last day we will all sit here with the same goal in mind, graduation,” Burdick said.
All of the graduating seniors will face challenges in the coming years, she said.
“What I’m asking from each of you, myself included, is to meet those challenges with strength and grace,” Burdick said.
The class of 2022 has faced a number of challenges, Burdick said.
She thanked teachers, coaches and advisors for helping the class.
“I am beyond proud of this class in front of me,” Burdick said. “We have all grown so much in the last four years, and I’m so excited to see where everyone’s futures take them.”
Graduating senior Claire Eaton called on her classmates to grow throughout their lives.
“It was the great Albert Einstein who called upon all of us to look deep into nature, and then you will understand that which you have,” Eaton said.
Plants require six things to grow, Eaton said. People require a number of good conditions to thrive as well, she said.
“I ask you, Class of 2022, don’t go through life, grow through life,” Eaton said.
Graduating senior Lindsay Fritzsche said time flew but took its sweet time.
“Senior year has a funny way of making weeks feel like a lifetime, but then making those short 10 months go by incredibly fast,” Fritzsche said.
Senior year also made her exhausted by the question of what she wanted to do after high school.
“Maybe we’re putting too much pressure on ourselves to answer this question,” Fritzsche said.
Members of the class of 2022 will go on to a variety of careers.
“Every journey is unique, and the journey doesn’t end here, but starts here,” Fritzsche said.
Graduating senior Venessa Meola said the class of 2022 worked very hard to get to this point.
Members of the class got back up after failing and reached their goals, Meola said.
“I promise you all that you can achieve your dreams,” she said.
Things will get better, Meola said.
“Remember, patience is key, and stay hopeful and work hard along the way,” she said.
Guest speaker Erik Hodges started teaching at CHS when the Class of 2022 were freshman, and he gave seniors advice on how to be successful, including not rushing to grow up, not trying to plan their entire lives, being aware that other people are anxious as well and trusting their instincts.
