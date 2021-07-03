CONNEAUT — The seventh-generation granddaughter of Moses Cleaveland attended a program to commemorate the 225th anniversary of the famous explorer's arrival in what is now Conneaut.
Cleaveland was hired by the Western Reserve to place markers on the borders of the land owned by the company and arrived in Conneaut on July 4, 1796, and then moved on to Cleveland on July 22, 1796.
Mary Bacon Artino has childhood memories of celebrations that highlighted Cleaveland's accomplishments as he staked out the Western Reserve. Cleaveland arrived on the eastern side of Conneaut by land from Buffalo on July 4, 1796, a mere 20 years after the founding of the United States.
Artino said she was excited to be in Conneaut to help re-dedicate a memorial from Broad Street extension to the entrance of the Conneaut public dock parking lot. She said she remembers annual celebrations in Cleveland to commemorate the July 22 arrival of Cleaveland in 1896.
Conneaut officials presented the Early Settlers of the Western Reserve with a plaque in appreciation of their work to commemorate history. The organization attended the event to mark the anniversary and celebrate the moving of the plaque to a more visible spot.
Connie Naylor, past president of the Conneaut Convention and Visitors Bureau, led the event. The Conneaut Port Authority worked on the moving project with the help of city leaders.
CPA Executive Director Denver Spieldenner credited the organization's board of directors for completing the project.
"Today we gather to celebrate a major milestone in the history of Conneaut," said Corpus Christi Church Deacon Nick Iarocci.
Conneaut City Council President Jon Arcaro welcomed the ESWR contingent with a plaque to commemorate the event.
Bill Burrow, president of the ESWR, shared historical information of the time period and how Cleaveland and his men made their way through wilderness from Buffalo to Conneaut. He said the ESWR organization was formed in 1880, making it one of the oldest historical societies in the Western Reserve.
More than 50 people attended the event and many planned to visit a second monument to Cleaveland's arrival, located along Route 20 on the east side of Conneaut.
