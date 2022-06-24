CONNEAUT — Students from all over Ashtabula County were exposed to a variety of artistic expressions during the last two weeks at the Conneaut Arts Center’s art camp.
Emmy Mauro, camp director, said the arts camp has worked with children for more than two decades.
“We’ve had about 93 [students],” Mauro said of the number of students at the two, one-week sessions that conclude today.
Mauro said the children learned clay sculpture, painting, drawing, dance and other creative outlets.
“We are trying to get the kids to experience the process,” Mauro said.
She said instead of focusing on the end product instructors try to help children use their instincts to come up with their own unique creation.
“Every child is an individual and every project is individual,” she said.
Mauro said there are five teachers and four have experience teaching art in public or private schools.
During the warm days the children got to go outside to blow off some steam and cool off.
“We did some water play when it was really hot,” Mauro said.
The second session is scheduled to end with a talent show today for any student interested in participating, Mauro said.
The students came from a variety of different places in Ashtabula County including Geneva, Dorset Township, Ashtabula Township and Conneaut, as well as from neighboring Pennsylvania.
Bethany Sillaman, an art teacher, said the “learning process” included students finding out what happens when two colors are mixed together.
“I love meeting all the new students. There are so many different personalities,” said dance instructor Jordan Novitsky.
Michael McBride, 10, of Ashtabula Township, said he liked both art and dance classes.
