CONNEAUT — The 2023 boating season was officially started on Saturday with a Blessing of the Fleet ceremony in Conneaut Harbor.
“We are trying to revive the Blessing of the Fleet that has been dormant in Conneaut for 35 years,” said Corpus Christi Parish Deacon Nicholas Iarocci who helped coordinate the ceremony.
The ceremony included a variety of area clergy, city representatives, the Conneaut Port Authority, Oasis Marina at Conneaut Harbor, the Conneaut Boat club and Lake Erie Boat Club.
Eight boats participated in the event and Iarocci sprinkled the vessels from shore as they floated by the public docks, he said
George Peterson, representing the Conneaut Port Authority, participated in the ceremony as the first speaker at the event.
Conneaut City Councilman Terry Moisio Jr. presented a proclamation from city council during the ceremony.
Rev. Carson Robson gave the opening prayer for the ceremony and Rev. Tim Kraus of the Conneaut Church of Christ read scripture from the book of Matthew.
Rev. Joshua Krenz, of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, led a litany with those in attendance adding “Guide us safely, Lord.”
