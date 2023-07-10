CONNEAUT — A celebration of the arts took on a unique form on Saturday during the Lake Erie Monster Festival at the Conneaut Arts Center.
Mermaid Melissa visited the arts center grounds to help create the mood for the festival.
Area artists had the opportunity to depict their vision of what the Lake Erie Monster might look like, and visitors got to choose the winners by putting money in a jar for their favorite piece of art, said Stephanie Gildone, an arts center board member.
Gildone said the event included a variety of art forms including music, painting, literature (through story time reading) in addition to a variety of vendors on site.
CAC Executive Director David A. Jones said the event started in 2020 so people could view art outside during the coronavirus pandemic. He said a lot of the artwork was brought back inside when the pandemic ended so the outside could be used for the vendors and to listen to music from musicians on the outdoor stage.
Averie Burr, 8, of Conneaut, had the opportunity to get a face painting from dance instructor Jordan Novitsky.
Jones said it is an important event that is unique in the county.
Gildone said it is a great way to get people to the arts center to learn more about what is available throughout the year for people who would like to learn more about a variety of artistic options.
